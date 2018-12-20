A community is coming together for a Deer Park man with dementia.All 87-year-old Billy Bramblett wants this Christmas, is as many Christmas cards he can get and hundreds of people are coming through with his wish!"Every year dad would ask me, 'Son, do you think I'll get any cards this year?' He only got two," said Billy's son, Steve Bramblett.So far, he's received thousands of cards from around the state and even around the world, all thanks to a simple Facebook post made by his daughter-in-law, Susan Bramblett.Billy has dementia, so Steve and Susan hope this brings him some Christmas cheer."Seeing the look on his face when he receives these cards, the love that has been given to him by just the people we don't even know, has been fantastic," says Steve.Susan made a post requesting the cards on a community Facebook page. She never thought it would spread as far as it did!"Never in a million years. I cried. I mean, it's just so heartwarming that the communities have been so wonderful," says Susan.Several area elementary schools and churches have also written and sent cards to Billy.If you want to send Billy a card, you can send it to the address below and I'll pass it on.T.J. ParkerC/O KTRK-TV3310 Bissonnet St. Houston, TX 77005