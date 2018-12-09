INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station

EMBED </>More Videos

The International Space Station's residents will feast on smoked turkey, green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce, cookies and fruitcake this holiday season thanks to a delivery from a SpaceX Dragon capsule. (NASA)

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have everything they need to celebrate the holidays following a Saturday delivery loaded with Christmas goodies.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule, launched days earlier from Florida, delivered smoked turkey, green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce and fruitcake to the laboratory in the sky. There also are shortbread and butter cookies and tubes of icing for decorating.

Commander Alexander Gerst used the space station's big robotic arm to grab the cargo carrier as the two craft soared 250 miles above the Pacific on Saturday. It took two tries to get the Dragon close enough for capture.

The rendezvous was delayed approximately 90 minutes because of trouble with the communication network that serves the space station.

SEE ALSO: How do astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving?

The space station has housed astronauts every Christmas since 2000; crewmembers are afforded time off to celebrate the holiday each year. Three of the space station's current residents will be on board for Christmas; the other three will return to Earth on Dec. 20. Until then, the station is home to two Americans, two Russians, one Canadian and Gerst, who is German.

In addition to the holiday feast and more than 5,000 pounds of other station equipment, the Dragon delivered 40 mice and 36,000 worms for aging and muscle studies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyinternational space stationSpaceXnasaspacechristmasholidayfoodu.s. & world
Related
How do astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving?
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
U.S. astronaut and Russian cosmonaut safe after emergency landing
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
More international space station
SOCIETY
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission for 2019
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
Visalia mother hasn't heard from detained son in China
Members of Temple Beth Israel find closure during Hanukkah weeks after letters are torn down
More Society
Top Stories
Farmersville murder victim identified as 25-year old Brian Garza
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
SJM, Strathmore and Hilmar a win away from a state title
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Farmersville Police investigate after body found in Strathmore matches description of missing person
Show More
Mountain lion found dead with burns after surviving Woolsey Fire
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
Walgreens partners with FedEx to launch next-day delivery service
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
More News