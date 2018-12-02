U.S. & WORLD

'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas

The film "Christmas Vacation" is considered a holiday classic by some, and one man in Texas has taken that to a new extreme.

He has recreated the scene from the movie where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

Chris Heerlein wanted to win a neighborhood holiday display contest.

Instead, he caused panic only a day after putting his display up.

A passerby is seen on home surveillance video rushing in to try and help a dummy, believing it was a real person.

He called 911.

The family has posted a sign telling people it's not real.
