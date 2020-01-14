Citing safety, liability concerns, Fresno PD requests money for new guns from city council

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has requested city funding to purchase new service pistols for their officers, claiming the current guns are old and have safety concerns that could potentially expose the city to liability.Fresno police chief Andy Hall said the department began a program in 2018 that would refurbish the current guns, .40 caliber Berretta PX4 Storm, as a way to save money for replacements.Despite the renovations, both old and new pistols continue to have issues, including their trigger pull, which could be "excessive, inconsistent or sporadic," Hall wrote in a memo to the Fresno City Council.Hall said the unreliable triggers caused officers to miss their range qualifications.The .40 caliber gun has been the department's issued service weapon for ten years, and last between eight to ten years.But the efforts to extend their service life has been slow, with only 315 of the 900 issued pistols completed, and a date for the rest estimated in 2021.It appears even more money would be needed to fix the gun's fading "night sights," which help officers to aim in the dark. Hall said replacing the sights on the current guns will cost more than $110,000 -- not including its installation."Recognizing that the refurbishing program was not in our best interest, the Training Unit began testing and evaluating five industry-standard duty pistols," Hall wrote in the memo.The chief said the department would trade in their current guns at half price.Hall requested $273,600 for new weapons from the council, which is roughly half the price of what 900 new weapons would cost.Action News reached out to the council for comment on the request, receiving the following statements: