Citing safety, liability concerns, Fresno PD requests money for new guns from city council

Fresno police chief Andy Hall said the department began a program in 2018 that would refurbish the current guns, .40 caliber Berretta PX4 Storm, as a way to save money for replacements.
Despite the renovations, both old and new pistols continue to have issues, including their trigger pull, which could be "excessive, inconsistent or sporadic," Hall wrote in a memo to the Fresno City Council.
Hall said the unreliable triggers caused officers to miss their range qualifications.
The .40 caliber gun has been the department's issued service weapon for ten years, and last between eight to ten years.
But the efforts to extend their service life has been slow, with only 315 of the 900 issued pistols completed, and a date for the rest estimated in 2021.
It appears even more money would be needed to fix the gun's fading "night sights," which help officers to aim in the dark. Hall said replacing the sights on the current guns will cost more than $110,000 -- not including its installation.
"Recognizing that the refurbishing program was not in our best interest, the Training Unit began testing and evaluating five industry-standard duty pistols," Hall wrote in the memo.
The chief said the department would trade in their current guns at half price.
Hall requested $273,600 for new weapons from the council, which is roughly half the price of what 900 new weapons would cost.
Action News reached out to the council for comment on the request, receiving the following statements:
Council member Garry Bredefeld's statement:
"The fact is our Police Department needs to replace guns that have become unreliable and may be unsafe for our officers and the public. Safety for the public and our officers is always priority #1 for me. They need it and we will fund it. Period. Any nonsense espoused by other Council Members that this is a "fake emergency" or "mismanagement" is political garbage."
Council member Miguel Arias's statement:
"I commend the new chief for uncovering this failure in equipping our officers with the necessary equipment. Police services is one our most important responsibilities we have as a city. It also represents the largest financial commitment and liability to our City. As such we need to ensure every dollar is spent effectively."
Council member Esmeralda Soria's statement:
"I was surprised by the findings. However, there is no question that we must ensure that all our officers are fully equipped to do their job. I am confident that our City will find the necessary resources within our existing budget. Each budget year since I have been in office, I supported necessary increases in the Police Department's budget to keep our officers and City safe.
It is on us to first search department's allocated budgets for potential funding before further depleting our available general funds."