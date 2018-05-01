City of Clovis has zero dog parks, public meeting seeks to change that

The City of Clovis is having a meeting to discuss dog parks. On May 1st at 5:30 PM, at the Clovis City Council Chambers, the public is invited to share their thoughts. The focus will be on the current timeline for a permanent facility and the possibility of a temporary dog park. pic.twitter.com/QwKAuAqBDx — City of Clovis, CA (@CityofClovisCA) April 13, 2018

The City of Clovis recently sent out a survey to residents asking them to help rank top priorities the City should address.One of the top responses was the need for dog parks.Currently, Clovis does not have one.So, at 5:30pm the City is hosting a meeting to focus on a timeline for a permanent facility and the possibility of a temporary dog park.