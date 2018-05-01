FRESNO COUNTY

City of Clovis has zero dog parks, public meeting seeks to change that

James W Jakobs
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Clovis recently sent out a survey to residents asking them to help rank top priorities the City should address.

One of the top responses was the need for dog parks.

Currently, Clovis does not have one.

So, at 5:30pm the City is hosting a meeting to focus on a timeline for a permanent facility and the possibility of a temporary dog park.
