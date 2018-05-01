City of Clovis has zero dog parks, public meeting seeks to change that

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --The City of Clovis recently sent out a survey to residents asking them to help rank top priorities the City should address.
One of the top responses was the need for dog parks.
Currently, Clovis does not have one.
So, at 5:30pm the City is hosting a meeting to focus on a timeline for a permanent facility and the possibility of a temporary dog park.
The City of Clovis is having a meeting to discuss dog parks. On May 1st at 5:30 PM, at the Clovis City Council Chambers, the public is invited to share their thoughts. The focus will be on the current timeline for a permanent facility and the possibility of a temporary dog park. pic.twitter.com/QwKAuAqBDx— City of Clovis, CA (@CityofClovisCA) April 13, 2018