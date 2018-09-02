SOCIETY

City of Fresno announces new watering schedule

There is a new two day watering schedule for the City of Fresno.

There is a new two-day watering schedule for the City of Fresno.

Odd-numbered addresses ending in one, three, five, seven, and nine can water on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Even numbered addresses ending in zero, two, four, six, and eight, can water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

City officials say outdoor watering is not allowed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on any day.

This watering schedule will last until the end of October.
