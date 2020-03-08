Clovis girl raises money for Tennessee tornado victims with hot cocoa

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Clovis girl was on a mission to raise money for the tornado victims in Nashville, Tennessee.Six-year-old, Pyper Diehl, held a cocoa stand Saturday morning. She was selling her cups of hot cocoa for $2 a piece.According to Pyper's grandmother, the idea was completely Pyper's after hearing about the tornado, or the "tortido" as she calls it.Pyper has an aunt who lives in Nashville and the house across the street from her was completely destroyed. She wanted to help those in need, specifically kids like herself who were affected by the disaster.In just one morning, Pyper was able to raise close to $800 and all proceeds will be going to relief efforts in Nashville.