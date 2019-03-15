Society

Sunny days! USPS to release 'Sesame Street' stamps celebrating beloved show's 50th anniversary

'Sesame Street' stamps are coming to a post office near you soon.

Soon the beloved characters of 'Sesame Street' can literally stick with you, or at least to your letters.

People still send those, right?

The U.S. Postal Service announced it will release a 'Sesame Street' stamp this year to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary.

And don't worry. The gang's all here. Sixteen characters will be featured on the stamps including Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster, Elmo and our favorite curmudgeon in a trash can, Oscar the Grouch.

The postal service says it plans to reveal more details about an exact release date soon.

The stamp is also meant to celebrate the series' role in educating and entertaining children around the world for decades, a valid accomplishment to recognize.

Earlier this month, a study found kids who watch 'Sesame Street' do better in school.

RELATED: Study says kids who watch Sesame Street do better in school

Here's to many more sunny days!
