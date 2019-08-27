Society

'All for you': Arkansas college football team shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach

BATESVILLE, Arkansas -- A college football team in Arkansas shaved their heads to stand in solidarity with their cancer-fighting coach.

"It's all for you, coach," a player says in a video that shows Lyon College football team revealing their surprise to offensive coordinator Kris Sweet.

Coach Sweet, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is moved to tears as he hugs each player.

Freshman football player Fletcher Clay captured the video in Batesville on August 26.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansasfootballcollegecancercollege football
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early morning fire destroys Southeast Fresno house
Hospital giant, Kaiser, could have to disclose finances
SAT adversity score soon to be replaced
Oakland company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Show More
Alorica to merge northwest Fresno, Clovis locations, company confirms
Censured FUSD trustee must keep distance from student, restrictive order says
Merced elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation
Man accused of sexual assault of nanny collapses while on the stand
Former Clovis PD employee arrested for sex crimes against minor
More TOP STORIES News