Society

College grad poses with immigrant parents in same field where they worked together

A California woman who just earned her master's degree in education found a unique way to provide a touching tribute to her hard-working parents.

Erica Alfaro, 29, graduated from San Diego State University earlier this month and credits her farm-working parents for inspiring her to get a degree.

Alfaro said she wanted to honor them with her graduation photos, which were taken in the fruit fields where her mother still works.

In the pictures, she wears her graduation cap and gown alongside her parents, who are in their work clothes, in the middle of the fields.

Alfaro's parents are also both immigrants from Mexico and were never able to go to school.

She dropped out of high school when she became pregnant at the age of 15. She also worked long hours in that same field with her parents.

Two years later, she enrolled in a home school program and kept going.

Besides her master's degree, Alfaro has a psychology degree from San Diego State.

She plans to become a school counselor.

READ MORE GREAT GRAD STORIES:

'He knows what the struggle is': Trae tha Truth covers graduation costs for 13 students

Sugar Land native one of hundreds graduating from Morehouse College with zero student loan debt

Two TSU graduates overcome obstacles to become Salutatorian and Valedictorian

Mother, daughter graduate from University of Arizona at same time

Homeless teen becomes high school valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniagraduationphotosu.s. & worldphotography
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News