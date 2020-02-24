kobe bryant

Sabrina Ionescu remembers Gigi Bryant as 'a sun just starting to rise'

LOS ANGELES -- College basketball star Sabrina Ionescu says at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that the 13-year-old had a better fadeaway jump shot than she does.

The Oregon Ducks point guard and all-time NCAA leader with 25 triple-doubles said Monday that Gianna represented the future of the WNBA.

Ionescu called the teen "a sun just starting to rise."

Ionescu said she modeled her game on Kobe's. The Laker superstar watched her games on TV and regularly texted her congratulations and advice.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed last month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather.

