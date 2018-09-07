SOCIETY

College in Missouri says it will remove all uniforms purchased from Nike that contain its logo

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN. (Nike)

POINT LOOK, Missouri --
The College of the Ozarks, a private Christian school in Point Lookout, Missouri, that competes in sports at the NAIA level, said it will remove all uniforms purchased from Nike that contain the brand's logo.

This is in response to the company's controversial "Just Do It" ad campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.


"In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America," College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in a statement on Wednesday, according to KMBC.

The college said it will "choose its country over company," and remove all athletic uniforms that were bought from Nike as well as any clothing containing its emblems.

"If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them," College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis said in a statement. "We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform."

SEE ALSO: Colorado store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad


Nike has kept Kaepernick on its endorsement roster over the years after signing him in 2011. He has not appeared in any of the brand's ads for the previous two years.

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.
RELATED: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick


A source with knowledge of Nike's contract with Kaepernick told the Associated Press that the company will feature Kaepernick on several platforms, including billboards, television commercials and online ads. Nike also will create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity.

Kaepernick is suing the NFL for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league. An arbitrator sent Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out his claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
