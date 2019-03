SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones gathered to raise money for the family of a young boy who died in a tragic car crash in Selma.8-year-old Maverick Martzen was killed after a DUI driver slammed into his family's vehicle last Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol.Both of his parents were also in the car but survived their injuries.Maverick's grandfather says his grandson had an infectious personality and loved sports."Everything seemed to focus around a ball and if he did not have a ball he made a ball out of it and started throwing it," John Martzen said.The barbecue fundraising event was held at Selma Little League Ball Park."We're just overwhelmed," Martzen said. "But when you see things like this in the community, it helps you understand that there's people there for you."Over $13,000 was raised for Maverick's family.