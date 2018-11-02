Community buys out donut man daily to help him see recovering wife

Every day for the last thirty years -- a doughnut shop owner has greeted his customers in Seal Beach -- starting at 4:30 a.m.He and his wife have become a staple in the community.But last month, John Chhan's wife Stella had a brain aneurysm.She was rushed to the hospital and continues to recover at a nursing facility.It's been extremely difficult for their family.However loyal customers quickly heard the news and wanted to help so they snatched up doughnuts by the dozens."A lot of people they come to buy a lot of doughnuts from us and gave me more time to go visit my wife," said John Chhan.Within hours, customers cleaned out the trays."The sooner we can get him home and get support for her, better for both of them and the community," said Charlie Dickinson, resident of Seal Beach.The sweet gesture from the community left John grateful beyond words -- saying he feels very warm and very appreciative of the community.