u.s. & world

Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with brain tumor

EMBED <>More Videos

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the somber procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver.

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to honor a Colorado firefighter after his battle with a brain tumor.

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the heart-wrenching procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver. Doctors, nurses and Mooney's wife walked his hospital bed down a corridor lined with observers who saluted the firefighter as his bed passed.



Doctors discovered a tumor on Mooney's brainstem in 2017, his family members told Denver television station KCNC. Mooney's health had deteriorated rapidly in the past week following complications related to a February surgery to remove the tumor.

The fire department praised Mooney's decision to be an organ donor, saying he was "saving lives even after his last breath," sentiments echoed by Mooney's friends and family members.

"He made us all better people by what he did and how he lived," Mooney's father Kevin told KCNC. "He was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him."

"The amount of people we've seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was," added Sam Phelps, Mooney's friend and a fellow firefighter.

Mooney is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and their four children. Family members have established a GoFundMe fundraiser to offset Mooney's funeral and healthcare costs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societycoloradotumorus worldfirefighterscancer
U.S. & WORLD
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Wildlife officials find 700-pound gator in Georgia
This panic jewelry is designed to summon help in an emergency
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
TOP STORIES
Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
Sanger streets flooded following heavy rainfall
Community BBQ raises money for family of 8-year-old killed in crash
Hundreds of high school students face off at the Science Olympiad
At least one person killed in crash involving big rig in Merced County
Man shot in drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno
Show More
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over Mendota
Derek Carr returns to Valley to support VCH
Parts of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Experts advise reducing smartphone usage for better health
2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
More TOP STORIES News