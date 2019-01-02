CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Complete list of funeral services to honor slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On Friday, the body of Corporal Ronil Singh will be transported from Modesto to Newman -- for his final watch.

Several services will take place at the end of the week to honor the slain officer, who was killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Two Honor Guard Viewings will be held on Friday, Jan. 4 at the Newman Community Meeting Room and the Salas Brothers Funeral Home.

Funeral services will take place at CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. followed by a procession to Lakewood Memorial Park.

Here is a map of the procession:



COMPLETE LIST OF SERVICES TO HONOR CORPORAL RONIL SINGH:

Honor Guard Viewing - Friday, Jan. 4, 2019

Newman Community Meeting Room
1200 Main Street - Newman, CA

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Salas Brothers Funeral Home
419 Scenic Drive - Modesto, CA
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral Services - Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

CrossPoint Community Church
1301 12th Street - Modesto, CA
10 a.m.

After the funeral, an honor guard procession will take Corporal Singh to Lakewood Memorial Park.
900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson, CA

