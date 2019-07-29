consumer watch

Consumer Watch: Best water workouts

By
Spending time in a pool this summer won't just keep you cool, it can also help you become healthier. And these days, there are plenty of interesting ways to get moving in the water, which helps improve your blood pressure, boost your brainpower, and strengthen your body. And health experts at Consumer Reports say another bonus of a water workout is what it doesn't do to your joints.

You can get a great total body workout in a pool, and not just in the lap lanes. How about trying a class that uses treadmills in the water or lets you spin on an aqua cycle?

You can also burn calories and strengthen your cardiovascular system. Plus, there's an added benefit you don't get on land: Water is denser than air, so it provides more resistance. That means you're challenging your muscles in a different way.

Stretching with aqua yoga or aqua Pilates may also help improve agility and flexibility.

Water workouts are less punishing on your body. You're buoyant in water, so there's less pain and stress on your hips, knees, and other joints. That may allow you to stay active longer.

Consumer Reports suggests looking around for water classes near you. If you can't find a program, you can get the same benefits by walking briskly in a pool's shallow end or wearing a flotation belt to run in deep water. Whatever you choose, do it at a moderate intensity at least twice a week to reap the rewards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyworkoutconsumer watchconsumer reports
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER WATCH
Consumer Reports: Most reliable appliance brands
Consumer Watch: Food is better than supplements
Is it safe to 'base tan' before a vacation?
Why don't product recalls happen faster?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
One killed, 4 seriously injured in car crash near Minkler
Caught on camera: Clovis community clean-up draws in thief
Show More
'Innocence lost': Trauma surgeon talks Gilroy shooting's effect on children
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Police look to improve safety at local events following Gilroy shooting
Power restored to customers in Fresno County
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
More TOP STORIES News