SOCIETY

Contest opens for dream wedding on top of Empire State Building

EMBED </>More Videos

This year there will be just one winning couple.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Registration is open for couples looking to celebrate their love from high above New York on Valentine's Day.

The Empire State Building is holding its annual contest for couples who want to get married or renew their vows at the world-famous 86th floor observatory.

This is the 25th year of the contest, so things are being done a little differently.

Only one lucky couple will be chosen this year and treated to a dream wedding weekend.

The bride will be gifted a prize package which will include a wedding dress of their choice* from Kleinfeld Bridal's flagship salon in New York City and an additional dress from Kleinfeld Bridal Party for a guest of the bride.

The winning couple will also receive round-trip flights to New York City for themselves and two guests, sponsored by Turkish Airlines, two-night accommodations at Grand Hyatt New York for the couple and guests, an exclusive continental breakfast and prosecco toast at the Empire State Building's own STATE Grill and Bar after the ceremony and a honeymoon package to the Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, from Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, Florida.

To enter, couples looking to wed or renew their vows can share their love story via https://esbvalentinesday.com/ beginning now through December 30, 2018.

Couples must be over the age of 18 and have a valid New York State marriage license at the time of the wedding ceremony in order to wed. Vow renewals can be performed with a valid New York State marriage license.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyempire state buildingweddingvalentine's dayNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Homeless man finds $17K, donates it to food bank
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Kids escape from North Carolina day care, make their way to highway
New York man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Southern California
Satanic Temple statue displayed at Illinois state capitol building
Man detained after crashing into back of Fresno Police car
Show More
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi and school bus in Illinois
At-risk missing Visalia man has been found safe
Fresno Police take on the Street Saints in community basketball game
More News