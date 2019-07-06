society

6 Arizona police officers asked to leave Starbucks by barista after making customer 'feel uncomfortable'

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Six Arizona police officers were reportedly asked to leave a Starbucks on July 4 because they made a customer "feel uncomfortable."

The Tempe Officers Association said the officers paid for drinks and stood together in the coffee shop when a barista approached them, according to KNXV.

The barista told the officers they were making a customer "feel uncomfortable" and asked them to move out of the customer's sight - or to leave.

The officers decided to leave.

In a statement the Tempe Officers Association said:

"This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019. We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue."

The Tempe Police Department said it was in touch with Starbucks' corporate office about the incident.

"It is our hope that the incident which occurred at Starbucks was an isolated incident between one community member and a single employee rather than an entire organization," a department spokesperson told KNXV. "Starbucks stated they are aware of this incident and advised this interaction is not in line with Starbucks values and will continue to work in strengthening their relationship with law enforcement."

A spokesman for Starbucks corporate said the company wants to "to apologize for any misunderstanding or any inappropriate behavior on the part of our baristas."

From our perspective it goes without saying, we want everyone who walks into our stores to feel welcome and have a positive experience," the spokesperson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonastarbuckssocietyu.s. & worldpolice officerjuly 4th
SOCIETY
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
California governor announces changes at troubled DMV
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News