fishing

Coronavirus: California trout fishing season delayed through May 31

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trout season was delayed in California as some parks, lakes and recreation areas across the state remain closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

County fishing spots usually get thousands of visitors for the start of the season, which was set to start on April 25.

During a teleconference on Thursday, public heath officials and county administrators pleaded for a delay. They said tiny counties with popular fishing areas are ill-equipped to handle a virus outbreak.

"We don't have a hospital in our county, and the county is the only medical provider for our residents," said Nicole Williamson from Alpine County Health and Human Services. "The majority of our population are seniors and they're more vulnerable to complications or even death for COVID-19.

With a million licensed anglers in the state, many argue fishing has social distancing built-in, and invoked their constitutional rights to fish and to acquire food.

However, the commission voted to allow for the delay of fishing on a case-by-case basis with the consultation of health officials through May 31.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocietycoronavirusfishingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FISHING
Man catches whopping 350-pound fish in Florida
Fisherman discovers rare two-toned lobster
Aug. 31 is Free Fishing Day in California
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
Michael Cohen to be released early from prison due to COVID-19
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
Navy IDs sailor from USS Roosevelt who died from COVID-19
Additional 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment last week
Community Regional Medical Center prepares to ramp up COVID-19 testing, if needed
Law enforcement, health officials form COVID-19 task force in Madera County
More TOP STORIES News