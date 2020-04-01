Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Neighbors in NE Fresno turn to chalk art for message of hope

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family's driveway is the canvas for a colorful message of hope.

Under a sunny sky on Tuesday, Madison Martin and her friend and neighbor, Keira Garcia, worked on their chalk-art in front of Madison's northeast Fresno home.

Another neighbor inspired the mosaic design idea, but the girls put in all the "labor of love".

The chalk was given to Madison by her grandmother with a note that said to "draw a masterpiece on the sidewalk."

The girls certainly created a joyful masterpiece, but how they talked about it makes you smile even more.

"We love to do this idea and let everyone look at it and everything, and we weren't really expecting the news to come and stuff," Martin said. "We're just kind of doing it for an influence."

"I thought it was ice cream for the eyes," Garcia said. "It was beautiful!"

Madison and Keira hope their chalk art inspires other kids to remember to be creative and have fun during this challenging time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno northeastartcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Central Unified parents making graduation special for seniors
Fresno body shop seeing decline in business with stay at home order
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Central Unified parents making graduation special for seniors
Gov. Newsom announces initiative to increase connectivity to seniors
Central CA coronavirus cases
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Valley residents traveling farther than most Californians
Show More
Fresno body shop seeing decline in business with stay at home order
Coronavirus: Jim Patterson vows to help struggling families
COVID-19, park closure hits Three Rivers hard
Man fires shot to break up fight in central Fresno, woman injured
UC Merced shares safety measures after campus consultant contracts COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News