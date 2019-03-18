Valley couple celebrates every St. Patrick's Day wedding anniversary with Shamrock Shakes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For one Central Valley couple, St. Patrick's Day is all about celebrating love and continuing a nearly five-decade-long tradition.Donna Barnes and her husband, Larry, got married on St. Patrick's Day 47 years ago.And on that day, Donna says Larry stopped at McDonald's with his best man before the wedding ceremony to get one of those tasty Shamrock Shakes.It is something they continued each year on their anniversary to celebrate another year of marriage."There has been times that we had to travel all around Fresno to find one that had them but we finally got it and we haven't missed any," Donna said.Larry says the secret to their successful marriage has been patience and he also says the "lucky" drinks may have helped a little bit too.