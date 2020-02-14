feel good

Airline passengers throw impromptu baby shower for California couple flying with newly adopted infant

A couple flying home with their newly adopted daughter received a heartfelt surprise from their fellow airline passenger -- an impromptu baby shower of sorts.

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- A couple flying home with their newly adopted daughter received a heartfelt surprise from their fellow airline passenger -- an impromptu baby shower of sorts.

Now they are speaking exclusively to Good Morning America.

For nine years, Dustin and Caren Moore tried to have a baby with no success.

Their dreams finally came true in November when they adopted a baby girl in Colorado, falling in love immediately.

"She had me wrapped around her fingers instantly ... I heard her crying outside the room and I started crying," Dustin said.

When the time finally came to bring her home, the Moores were prepared for a difficult day, getting on the plane for the first time with a newborn.

Their adoption story spread on their Southwest flight, and a flight attendant congratulated the family over the intercom.

"The two of us looked at each other like, 'You're hearing this, too. Right? They're talking about us and our daughter,'" Dustin said

Some even passengers wrote sweet messages on airline napkins for the new parents.

"YOU ARE HEROS!!! I am a mature, professional nanny in LB. Call me if you need anything," one note read.



Dustin said he doesn't think they knew how significant those messages were to him and his wife.

"All those worries and those fears that we had about, "Can we do this? Are people going to be good to our sweet daughter even though we adopted her?" And everybody who just basically shouted "yes" in unison to each other just made us feel so good, so, so good," he said. "I can't think of any better way we could have had to bring our daughter home."

Those napkins are now saved in a scrapbook. The Moores now have their own message to those strangers on the airplane: "Thank you!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countycaliforniaact of kindnessadoptionu.s. & worldfeel goodsouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Sister designs app for brother with autism to help him make friends
8th Grade Science Teacher & Pro-Dunker
Disability won't stop this influencer from making her mark
VIDEO: Bay Area coyote, badger playing together goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
'Make A Wish' makes 11-year-old Selma boy's dream come true
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Family, friends of Merced teen injured in shooting march for change
Show More
How spicy is this Fresno restaurant's chicken? It may leave you in tears
City of Fresno taking over abandoned properties
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement
New CA bill would enforce harsher punishment for porch pirates
President Trump visiting Bakersfield next week, White House confirms
More TOP STORIES News