Mystery solved: Couple found after engagement ring recovered from Times Square utility grate

Joe Torres has the details. (NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
After putting out calls for help on social media to find a couple in a proposal gone wrong in Times Square, the mystery couple has been found.

Authorities initially put out the request for help to identify the man and woman on Saturday.

Officials say on Friday in front of 2 Times Square, the two sought help from the police after the man dropped his engagement ring eight feet into a utility grate while attempting to propose.

The NYPD Emergency Services Unit responded, the ring was not located and the couple left the scene.

However, police kept looking and found the ring early Saturday morning -- but by that time, the couple was nowhere to be found.

The couple was identified on Sunday, but the ring will have to be mailed to them because they had already left NYC for their home country.
