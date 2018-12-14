An Arizona couple is pushing for more diversity when it comes to toy dolls.Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio have been together for 12 years and plan to marry next year.Last week, the two were out shopping for a birthday gift for Jacobi's eight year old niece and hoped to find a doll wedding set.But the only thing they could find was Ken and Barbie.The couple bought the wedding set and an extra Ken doll to make their own version.But when they got home the started lobbying the makers of Ken and Barbie, toy giant Mattel, asking the company to consider adding same-sex couples.Their plan worked.The two will meet with Mattel designers next week in Los Angeles.