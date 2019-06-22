Society

Couple 'weds' in hospital so 100-year-old grandmother wouldn't miss ceremony

An Oklahoma couple pushed their wedding up a year so the groom's grandma wouldn't miss the ceremony.

Clay Cameron and Sky Howard recited their vows at the hospital in a private wedding just for 100-year old Charlotte Bussard.

The family's matriarch's health was declining rapidly, so the couple decided to celebrate their special day a little early.

It wasn't a formal wedding, the official nuptials are scheduled for New Year's Eve 2020.

But just the same there wasn't a dry eye in the room as Bussard looked on.

The family says her health has since improved.
