valentine's day

Creepy clowns pass out Valentine's Day gifts in the Valley

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People up and down the Central Valley got a unique Valentine's Day surprise this year: clowns delivering their gifts.

"It's been a huge hit," said Janice Regalo with Ranch of Horror. The haunted Halloween attraction runs every October, but they decided to do something during their off season and deliver Valentine's Day grams as far north as Stockton and as far south as Fresno.

"We've done them in the past but we never added our creepy clowns, so we decided to do that," Regalo said.

The three clowns, named Tiny, Peddles and Blanco, have been spotted up and down the Central Valley delivering the grams. They were in Fresno on Friday morning and were planning to deliver all day - and extend into Saturday too.

Each clown is joined by a driver, who scouts out the venue and ensures the clowns don't scare anyone too much. Regalo says the reactions ranged from people shutting their doors on the clowns to people laughing and asking for pictures.

Regalo says the service starts at $18 for delivery and goes up to $50, and some people add their own gifts and can make it as extravagant as they want.

If you'd like more information on the service, contact Ranch of Horror on their Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnovalentine's dayclowns
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Peter Weber says watching 'The Bachelor' is rough
Love Lock Fence: Houston's hidden gem for lovers
List of Valentine's Day events, deals in the Valley
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley Catholic priest accused of abuse will not face charges
Shots fired into home land inches away from sleeping children, police say
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
Madera police search for gunman after an altercation ends in gunfire
'Make A Wish' makes 11-year-old Selma boy's dream come true
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Show More
What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Couple flying with newly adopted infant get baby shower on plane
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Family, friends of Merced teen injured in shooting march for change
More TOP STORIES News