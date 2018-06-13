FRESNO COUNTY

Crews start work on new Fresno County Jail site in Downtown Fresno

Crews are laying the foundation for a massive construction project in Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are laying the foundation for a massive construction project in Downtown Fresno. Work is underway at the new Fresno County Jail site.

People who live and work in the downtown area will notice some big changes here. Crews started their work last night on the new jail site. On Wednesday they are working to complete drilling and utility work.

Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal. County officials are warning drivers to use caution in the area and allow extra time to get to their destination.

The new jail costs nearly $100-million and the majority of it is being funded by the state. The county is responsible for about $15 to $20-million.

Once the jail is completed the sheriff's office will close down the south annex.

Sheriff Margaret Mims previously told us that the current jail is getting so old that they couldn't even find replacement parts for doors that needed to be fixed. She said that the new design of the jail will have a central observation point and they will be able to effectively supervise the inmates.

The current infrastructure projects for the jail will last a few weeks. Completion of the new annex is expected to be done by the summer of 2020.
