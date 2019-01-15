GAS STATION

Customers react to gas station sign that sparked controversy in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers react to controversial gas station sign in Southeast Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
People driving through the Sunnyside neighborhood, as well as customers of the Sinclair Gas Station at Kings Canyon and Clovis, have noticed the weekly signs out front. Some funny, some spiritual.

"He changes them all the time and they're good messages a lot of times," said one customer.

Station owner Rick Ashodian started putting up signs at his gas station after 9/11.

But on Sunday one went up which read, "Heaven has walls, gates and a strict immigration policy." Some people were offended.

"I believe in free speech but I don't know how that is uplifting in the time that we're in, you know what I mean? So I'm all about when he wants to put up the scripture verses and the gospel up there but then when you're just trying to raise people's emotions, I don't really support that," said Fresno resident Scott Pisik.

Ashodian did not wish to speak on camera but told me he did not mean to offend anyone or cause controversy.

In a statement Sinclair said, "Every Sinclair Oil station is independently owned and operated, however, because the sign in Fresno has been deemed offensive, we have encouraged its removal."

Some regulars at the station say Ashodian meant no ill will, "Absolutely not. Yeah, no harm. He doesn't mean any harm, so I enjoy it."

Ashodian showed Action News how two recent signs had to do with walls. The last one which mentioned immigration policy has now been replaced by a Superman sign.

He says he'll try to stick with more uplifting messages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygas stationfirst amendmentborder wallimmigrationFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAS STATION
Man drives up to gas station, allegedly steals entire card reader at pump
Series of armed robberies in Caruthers has residents, business owners on edge
'I'm shaking and I'm crying and I'm like you're not going anywhere:' AM/PM employees make citizen's arrest
Two shot at Northeast Fresno AM/PM when store owners gun discharges
More gas station
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Baby hears sister's voice for the first time
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
"Portraits of Hope" sheds light on street life
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
More Society
Top Stories
Storms could impact burn scar areas, city streets, citrus harvest
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Government shutdown affecting financial aid process at Fresno State
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Ex-Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland charged with child sexual abuse in Texas
Texas teen's service dog shot to death outside her home
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Show More
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
"Portraits of Hope" sheds light on street life
VIDEO: Baby hears sister's voice for the first time
Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
More News