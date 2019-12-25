Society

Grieving waitress in Wisconsin receives more than $1K holiday tip from customers

UNION GROVE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin waitress says she's shocked by an act of kindness she received just in time for the holiday.

Michele Bachman has worked in the service industry since she was 16.

For a little more than a year, she's worked at Mulberry's Pancakes and Cafe in Union Grove.

On Sunday, a group of 13 women sat in her section. It was a seemingly normal party until it was time for the check.

"'I put the check down and told them all merry Christmas. It was a pleasure taking care of them, and I walked away," Bachman told WITI-TV.

The women then gave Bachman a special Christmas card.

"I opened it up, and I see a $100 bill, and I was like literally shocked," Bachman said.

Behind the first $100 bill, there were 12 more, totaling a $1,300 tip.

"Everyone asks me what I'm going to do with it, and I'm just so shocked I just want to hold it," Bachman.

A random act of kindness that Bachman said made an immediate impact.

"Ever since then I don't think I've stopped smiling," she said.

It had been a difficult holiday season for Bachman. Her sister Stephanie died in October after they battled cancer together.

"As Christmas came, I kind of felt like I had lost a part of me," Bachman said. "I think actually she's up there and she knew that I was kind of still sad about this, and honestly I feel like she sent those. She's an angel, and she sent those angels to me."

While Bachman doesn't know how she'll spend the money, she knows how she'll spread the message.

"No matter what, it doesn't have to be money. Just acts of kindness. You don't have to have money to do acts of kindness," she said.

The woman who left the tip belongs to the organization called Orchestrating Good. The group said its mission is to raise awareness of the good that's surrounding all of us.
