Daughter signs every lyric during Three Days Grace concert for hearing-impaired father

A sweet moment between a father and daughter at a rock concert in Canada was all caught on camera.

As Three Days Grace performed a daughter translated the songs lyric by lyric in sign language for her hearing-impaired father.

A concert-goer a few rows back began recording when they spotted the special moment during the show last week.

She then posted it on social media saying she witnessed something absolutely beautiful.

The video even got the attention of the band who then tweeted out the video and calling the moment amazing.

