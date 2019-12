Delivery driver's 'delighted' reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera

HEPHZIBAH, GA -- A Georgia delivery driver's reaction to what she saw during her route was caught on camera.Donna is a delivery worker who was delighted to find a basket of snacks on a porch."Donna's snagging them all," said Regina Bruce Kirkland, who lives at the house.Kirkland said Donna grabbed some goodies she left out for delivery drivers in front of her home.Kirkland started leaving gifts after she saw other people doing similar acts of kindness on Facebook.