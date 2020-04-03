Coronavirus

Denny's offering drive-thru grocery service, meal kits at some California restaurants

Several Denny's restaurants across California will soon offer a drive-thru grocery service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can order from a list of groceries, including eggs, milk and produce, and pick them up from one of 21 participating restaurants in the state. See a full list here.

The restaurants will also offer Home Meal Kits for families to cook Denny's menu items through the month of April.

Orders will be taken online, by phone and from the drive-thru.

The restaurant chain has been providing takeout meals since the state issued a stay-at-home order.

Here's a list of locations offering the grocery service in the Valley:

  • Clovis, CA - 710 W Shaw Avenue
  • Coalinga, CA - 25026 West Dorris Avenue
  • Delano, CA - 14390 County Line
  • Fresno, CA - 30 East Herndon Avenue
  • Fresno, CA - 530 South Clovis Avenue
  • Madera, CA - 22717 Avenue 18 1/2
  • Porterville, CA - 1262 West Herndon Avenue
  • Porterville, CA - 360 Montgomery Avenue
  • Tulare, CA - 795 E Prosperity Avenue
  • Visalia, CA - 2332 South Mooney Boulevard
