Deputies bring new puppy to Tulare Co. family who lost theirs in dog attack

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Tulare County deputies went above and beyond to help a Tipton family who lost their puppy in a vicious attack.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies Jacob Fogal and Hector Negrete responded to the incident, where they found 11-year-old Yatziry Martinez heartbroken after witnessing the attack.Both deputies decided they wanted to step up to help. They pulled together the money themselves to give Yatziry a new furry friend! Naturally, Yatziry and her family were happy for the deputies' kindness.