FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County Sheriff's deputy didn't think twice about helping a 92-year-old World War II Navy veteran who had his American flag stolen from his yard.Deputy Guzman, along with his fellow deputies, replaced and hung a new flag in Mr. Chrismer's yard.In a Facebook post Monday, the Sheriff's office reminded people that kindness always outshines bad situations.