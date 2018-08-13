U.S. & WORLD

Minnesota deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officer saves women stranded on rainbow unicorn float

STARK, Minnesota --
It was not a fairy tale, but a rescue on a Minnesota lake did involve a rainbow unicorn.

A sheriff's deputy and a reserve deputy from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office spotted a group of five women on a large, inflatable rainbow unicorn floating on Fish Lake Saturday.

KMSP-TV reports the deputies pulled their squad car over and asked the women for a photo, but noticed the raft was stuck in weeds.

One deputy threw a rope to the women while the other recorded a video . A sheriff's office tweet says, "With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!"


Deputy Scotty Finnegan, who threw the rope, says the women would have had trouble getting out of the mucky lake unassisted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldrescueMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News