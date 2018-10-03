Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power

A deputy in Southern California helped a woman get back home after her electric wheelchair ran out of power and left her stranded by the road.Authorities in Lancaster received a call yesterday of a wheelchair causing a traffic hazard.Deputy Montanez offered her a ride, but the wheelchair was too heavy to be put in his cruiser and couldn't be left by the roadside.So, the deputy decided to push the woman to her home which was a mile away.In the video, Deputy Montanez's partner teasing him about his slow pace which got a good chuckle from the woman in the wheelchair.