Antonio Brown joins Derek Carr in Fresno to celebrate his son's birthday at Bulldog Stadium

1. Put the statutes up already! @FresnoStateFB @DCarr8 isn’t getting any younger, he’s turning 40 this year.

2. I beat AB in my heat .. 😂

🏃🏻💨 🏃🏾 #BarriersOrNotStillCounts — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) March 17, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5199870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State legends Derek and David Carr returned to their old stomping grounds for a little birthday fun, according to Derek's Instagram!Action News was told the gathering was for Derek's second son, Decker's birthday party.The guest list included NFL star receiver and newly named Oakland Raider, Antonio Brown, as well as brother Darren Carr, who is Head Coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.Darren shared a video with Action News on Twitter showing him race head-to-head with Antonio, while Derek acted as the referee.Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.