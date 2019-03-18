society

Antonio Brown joins Derek Carr in Fresno to celebrate his son's birthday at Bulldog Stadium

EMBED <>More Videos

The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition competing on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State legends Derek and David Carr returned to their old stomping grounds for a little birthday fun, according to Derek's Instagram!

Action News was told the gathering was for Derek's second son, Decker's birthday party.

The guest list included NFL star receiver and newly named Oakland Raider, Antonio Brown, as well as brother Darren Carr, who is Head Coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.

The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.

Darren shared a video with Action News on Twitter showing him race head-to-head with Antonio, while Derek acted as the referee.





Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.

FULL VIDEO: Derek Carr returns to Fresno with big-name guest list for his son's birthday
EMBED More News Videos

Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfresno northeastderek carrfresno statenflsocietyoaklandfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Couple celebrates every wedding anniversary with Shamrock Shakes
Organization to hold benefit to help Clovis Unified teacher battling cancer
Tulare Union junior recognized by Marines
Fresno boy battling life-threatening illness meets Stephen Curry
TOP STORIES
Man pinned against pole after being struck by vehicle in Central Fresno
Police looking for shooter who struck a Central Fresno home
Organization to hold benefit to help Clovis Unified teacher battling cancer
Fresno State nursing student hopes for solution to accreditation issue
Fresno police officers replace boy's stolen bicycle
Lake Elsinore ends access to poppy 'super bloom'
Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81
Show More
Officer stops man with knife waiting outside police station
Fresno State snubbed from NIT bid and declines to play in postseason
Police increase enforcement during St. Patrick's Day weekend
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
More TOP STORIES News