society

Antonio Brown joins Derek Carr in Fresno to celebrate his son's birthday at Bulldog Stadium

EMBED <>More Videos

The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition competing on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State legends Derek and David Carr returned to their old stomping grounds for a little birthday fun, according to Derek's Instagram!

Action News was told the gathering was for Derek's second son, Decker's birthday party.

The guest list included NFL star receiver and newly named Oakland Raider, Antonio Brown, as well as brother Darren Carr, who is Head Coach at Bakersfield Christian High School.

The crew had some laughs over a little friendly competition on a series of inflatable obstacle courses.

Darren shared a video with Action News on Twitter showing him race head-to-head with Antonio, while Derek acted as the referee.





Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.

FULL VIDEO: Derek Carr returns to Fresno with big-name guest list for his son's birthday
EMBED More News Videos

Derek Carr later teased on his Instagram when he and David will get statues made up at Bulldog Stadium.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfresno northeastderek carrfresno statenflsocietyoaklandfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Tulare Union junior recognized by Marines
Fresno boy battling life-threatening illness meets Stephen Curry
Daughter speaks out after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
CA man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video at Kaiser
TOP STORIES
Police increase enforcement during St. Patrick's Day weekend
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Man in stolen vehicle, rams police car, leads officers on chase
Annual conference held to empower local LGBTQ youth
Man shot outside of 7-11 in Merced
SoCal man saves family dog from burning home
Fresno police make one of their biggest drug busts in history
Show More
Apple Watch could detect irregular heartbeat, study says
Body found in Minnesota matches missing 2-year-old girl
Town calls California 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
Australian senator hit with egg after blaming Muslims for mosque attack
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
More TOP STORIES News