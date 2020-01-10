Society

Diapers, menstrual hygiene products exempt from CA sales tax through 2021

Menstrual hygiene products and diapers will be exempt from California sales tax through Dec. 31, 2021.

Menstrual hygiene products and diapers will be exempt from California sales and use tax through Dec. 31, 2021.

Senate Bill 92, which was signed into law June 27, 2019, went into effect Jan. 1 and provides an exemption to diapers that are designed, manufactured, processed, fabricated, or packaged for use by infants, toddlers, and children.

The bill exempts menstrual hygiene products which include tampons, sanitary napkins primarily designed and labeled for menstrual hygiene use, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups.

According to protesters, removing the so-called "tampon tax" could save women a dollar a month and families with several women several dollars a month.
