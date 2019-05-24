Society

Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers

DOWNEY, Calif. -- If you think you have what it takes to defend the Dark Side in a galaxy far, far away, Disneyland may have the perfect job for you.

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is holding two open casting calls on Friday for Stormtroopers.

RELATED: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

The job description says performers will appear before thousands of guests each day and must be high-energy performers who "bring to life some of the exciting characters from the Star Wars saga."

Performers must be between 5'10" and 6 feet tall.

The casting calls are at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey.

Participants must arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the morning session, and by 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Find more information on the casting calls at disneycareers.com.

EMBED More News Videos

Disney CEO Bob Iger gives a personal tour of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowneylos angeles countydisneydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News