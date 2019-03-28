star wars

Disneyland expanding parking, changing visitor rules to prepare for 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

To prepare for the May 31 opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is adding parking and changing policies on smoking and stroller sizes.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In preparation for the opening of the new Star Wars-themed attraction, Disneyland is adding more parking spaces and making changes to visitor policies.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is slated to open in Anaheim on May 31 and in Orlando on Aug. 29.

Here are some of the highlights of the planned changes that will help Disneyland prepare for the additional surge of visitors:

PARKING:
The park is adding a Pixar Pals parking structure with more than 5,000 spaces. It's slated to open by the end of July and will include an electronic parking system to help people find spaces quickly.

The existing Toy Story lot will also add more than 2,000 additional spaces, with more entrances.

Security screening will be set up before guests board the Toy Story parking shuttle, so they won't have to wait for screening in the Esplanade area during busy times.

VIDEO: Drone footage shows incredible view of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' in Disneyland
Incredible drone footage of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" provides a sweeping yet detailed view of the new attraction at Disneyland.



STROLLER SIZE:
Currently, strollers are allowed with dimensions no bigger than 36" by 52." That allowable dimension will change to 31" by 52."

Disneyland will also enforce the "no wagons" policy inside the park to help with crowd flow.

SMOKING:
Disneyland and California Adventure currently each have one designated smoking area. Those areas will be eliminated and smoking will only be allowed outside the secure areas of the Esplanade.

That essentially will make Disneyland a smoke-free resort as of May 1.

GALAXY'S EDGE ADMISSION AND RESERVATIONS:
Reservations - at no extra charge - will be required to visit the Star Wars attraction when it first opens until June 23.

After June 23, a boarding pass system with group-based admission times will be established so that people won't have to wait in line for "Galaxy's Edge."

More information is expected to be released on the DisneyParks blog.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, Disney Parks and this station.

RELATED: What you can eat, buy at Disney's new Star Wars parks

Disney shared this preview to get fans excited for the new Star Wars parks.

