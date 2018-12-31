SOCIETY

Disneyland's New Year's Eve fireworks show may be 'limited' due to winds

Fireworks expolde behind Sleeping Beauty's Castle during the premiere of "Remember...Dreams Come True" as Disneyland celebrates its 50th anniversary May 4, 2005, in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland Resort's New Year's Eve fireworks show may not happen due to strong winds in the area, the park said Monday.

The New Year's Eve Countdown Celebration is set for 9 p.m. and midnight, but the park tweeted the show will "likely" have "limited fireworks."

Due to the winds being unpredictable, the park said it won't have definitive information until the start of each show.


Guests are urged to check the Disneyland app for more details.
