Disneyland's 'World of Color' is coming back!

Disneyland fans, rejoice! Park officials confirmed that the "World of Color" water-and-light show is coming back. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland fans, rejoice! Park officials confirmed that the "World of Color" water-and-light show is coming back.

The popular nighttime show will return to Disney California Adventure on Saturday, Feb. 23.

World of Color debuted in 2010 and includes musical fountains with laser projection technology to entertain guests.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
