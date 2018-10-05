DMV working to reduce wait times

DMV officials said they're finally making progress on alleviating long wait times at field offices across the state.Department officials testified before lawmakers in Sacramento this week.In the last two months, they said they were able to reduce wait times at field offices by an average of 57 minutes.The improvements were a result of new emergency hires, additional office hours, and the use of tablets to service customers waiting in line.But officials are still far from their end goal.They say they eventually hope customers won't have to wait more than 15 minutes with an appointment or 45 minutes without one.