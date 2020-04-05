Coronavirus

Doctor plays 'Lean On Me' to uplift others during coronavirus crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A doctor who has worked with COVID-19 patients is sharing his cheerful rendition of "Lean On Me" to entertain and uplift others.

Dr. Nathan Wood, a resident physician at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, recorded himself playing the piano and singing the 1972 hit after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU a couple of weeks ago. He said sharing music helps him cope with stress.

When "Lean On Me" singer Bill Withers died earlier this week, Dr. Wood shared this video on Instagram.

"When I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share ... despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on," the caption read, in part.

Starting Tuesday, Dr. Wood will begin working in the "COVID Care Unit" at Yale and expects to be working somewhere around 70 hours a week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.



