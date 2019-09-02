Dove hunting season kicks off with new conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The start of a brand new dove hunting season began Sunday, with new changes for hunters.Hunters are no longer allowed to use ammunition containing lead, even while hunting on private property. All ammo used during the dove season must be made of steel.The State Department of Fish and Wildlife said they want to ensure hunters are licensed and do not take more than 15 birds.A second round of the season will go from November 10th through December 24th.