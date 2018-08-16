Dozens of Dinuba families have a safe and affordable place to call home thanks to Self-Help Enterprises

After three long years, the first phase of Sierra Village apartments is now a place for families to call home.Stephanie Sandoval, a resident of the apartments, said, "I love the area. It's the perfect place to raise a baby and it just feels so safe and we've enjoyed it so far."Sandoval and her family have lived in the apartments for about a month now. They moved into a two-bedroom unit at Sierra Village from a studio in Reedley."It's below $600. We are paying about the same amount here for a two bedroom, the kitchen, a big bathroom, a dishwasher, so it is below $600 and really worth where we are staying at," said Jarrett Sandoval, resident.While moving to a new apartment might not seem like much for others, for the Sandoval family, this meant a new start."We are just so blessed. It's a miracle and every day we are happy and we are shocked it's ours still," said Stephanie.The complex has a community center with a large activity room, computer lab, and laundry area. It's is funded through several partnerships, including Cap-and-Trade funds. It has 44 units with solar panels reducing utility bills.Tom Collishaw of Self-Help Enterprises said, "It's a great place because we are providing after-school programs. We are providing other services and transportation opportunities for people."And soon they will be expanding to the property and adding more units."There will be additional green space and a play area, including a basketball court that will be all connected and feel like one project," said Collishaw.They expect to break ground on the second phase next year.