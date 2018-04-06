Dozens of teens in Kerman got to the chance to pick out a very special prom dress for free

Kerman High School senior Makalya Delegado was one of many who got the chance to look around for that special gown at this year's Cinderella Project.Delegado knows that some teens pay hundreds to even thousands of dollars just for one night to feel like a princess at prom. She wants that fairytale ending, without digging into the bank account."This is really cool since it's free, it's nice and it's here and a lot of the dresses are really cute."So how is this all possible for her? Well, each year Valley Health Team collects dresses to help students."This is one of those things that Valley Health Team can reach out and do a feel good and alleviate the financial pressure on the family," said Marti Shirley with Valley Health Team.There are over 1,000 dresses to choose from thanks to the community. The Valley Health Team loves to see the joy on the faces of the young girls who walk through the door eager to find that one dress."It takes us back to our prom night when we remember getting all dolled up and wanting to find the perfect dress," said Shirley.And a variety of dresses offered is something Delegado was happy to see."So Far I've tried two, so these will be my three, four, and five."Delegado tried on dress after dress, but she finally fell in love with just one-- a navy blue gown. Once she found a dress it was off to Paul Mitchell for some hair and makeup tips for her special night.