Society

Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A bus driver is being praised for pulling his bus over to help a woman in a wheelchair who was having a hard time crossing the street.

Milwaukee County Transit System driver Justin Bonds was on his route Saturday when he noticed a woman in a wheelchair struggling to cross the street.

He stopped his bus, got out, and ran over to help.

They both made it safely across and his kindness also helped make sure traffic kept flowing.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinact of kindnesscaught on videobus driverfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Federal judge approves $215 million settlement in USC gynecologist case
Boy may deal with permanent height loss after skiing accident at Lake Tahoe
Cigarette butt leads to arrest of Hanford burglary suspect
Show More
Revised law paves way for new lawsuit alleging Reedley priest abused women
Suspect in multi-hour standoff with Lemoore police booked on multiple charges
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter
Emergency Winter Warming Shelter opens up to help people on the streets
More TOP STORIES News